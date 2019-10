LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday in the early morning, Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2600th block of East 8th Street. A woman was taken from the home with critical injuries and she later died, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR identified the victim as Rosetta Perry, 69.

LFR said the cause of the fire was a heat lamp in a dog house. The lamp caught some bedding in the dog house on fire. From there, the fire spread to the home.