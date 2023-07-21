LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexicans and lawmakers are fighting for help before the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) expires in 2024.

Mary Martinez White, member of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, said the bomb went up about 40 thousand feet and radioactive ash rained down on New Mexico for days.

“Those families were not given any warning. They found out about this because they heard it, they saw the flash. Some of them had clothes out on a drying line and they accumulated ash on top of them. No advance warning.” Ben Ray Lujan, U.S. Senator for New Mexico said.

Residents of the area of the bomb experienced many cancer deaths.

As the federal government continued to test nuclear weapons across the southwest, the RECA was passed to help those affected except the Tularosa Basin.

“…which they recognized that there were downwind communities where people were never given advance warning and there was testing that made them sick and also to help uranium mine workers working in mines in 1971 and before. Well, the reason why there needs to be a change in legislation is many downwind counties were excluded from the initial act,” Sen. Lujan said.

RECA is set to expire in 2024 and many New Mexicans are worried if it is not renewed their hope for help will forever be gone.

“Part of the RECA legislation will help early cancer detection and early detection clinics, and with early detection would be huge for the people of the Tularosa Basin and all of New Mexico because as in my mother’s case, by the time they figured out what was wrong with her, she had cancer all over her body,” White said.

