LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Orlando Delmer-Ortiz, 29, aka Delmer Orlando Ortiz-Licona on Tuesday for aggravated assault of a child. Police on May 4 asked the public to come forward with tips about Ortiz-Licona because investigators feared he may have more victims.

In addition to his indictment, Ortiz-Licona was accused of the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old which happened on May 2. The aggravated sexual assault case was from August 2021.

Ortiz-Licona was also accused of taking pictures and approaching young women in the Canyon Lakes. Police confirmed Ortiz-Licona was the man in the park but said there was no crime for that particular incident.

As for the indictment, court records said police were called to a Central Lubbock residence. A woman called 911 to say she found her boyfriend, Ortiz-Licona, naked in bed with her daughter. She chased him out of the house and then went after him in a car.

She hit him with a car, or so she told 911. He was still moving after he was hit, and by the time police arrived, Ortiz-Licona was gone.

Ortiz-Licona was arrested shortly after an incident in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue. Ortiz-Licona was accused of trying to take a 4-year-old child. The mother punched him in the face and fought him off, police said.

Related Stories:

Ortiz-Licona remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Tuesday for aggravated kidnapping (facilitate), aggravated sexual assault child, assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest or detention, failure to identify, giving false/fictitious info, federal warrant or detainer, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer and reckless driving.

As of Tuesday, LPD said investigators were still taking tips from the public.