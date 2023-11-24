LUBBOCK, Texas– When Pamela Kern heard about the free Thanksgiving meals the Salvation Army was serving to the Lubbock community on Thanksgiving day, she felt hesitant to join. She said it can be hard to trust others sometimes.

“You’re wondering. ‘Okay, What’s the catch?’” Kern said.

However, one person with the Salvation Army made her hesitancy disappear when they told her she deserved a hot meal. She, along with others in the community, came to the Salvation Army Church on Thursday to enjoy the turkey meal.

The Salvation Army did this to ensure no one went hungry or without a hot Thanksgiving meal. They cooked food for over three hundred people, packing plates full of mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and cherry pie, which became a fan favorite.

Kern’s favorite was the green beans. However, it was about more than the food to her.

“It’s not about the food, but fellowship,” Kern said. “It’s about people that say ‘Hey, you know what, I care.’”

Julia Rodriguez, a community member who also joined in on the meal, said it was nice having people to talk to on the holiday.

“This Thanksgiving, all my family is out of town, so I’m happy to be here with my friends just to associate,” Rodriguez said.

According to Erica Hitt-Perry, who is the Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army, the community is the purpose behind the Thanksgiving meal. There is a chair open for everyone.

“During the holiday season, it is a time of loneliness for a lot of people. Our doors are completely open. We don’t want anyone to have that feeling – to be lonely,” Hitt-Perry said.

Hitt-Perry hoped people left with their stomachs full, feeling like they had a good Thanksgiving.

“To have that place to come and just talk and have that fellowship and love – that’s our biggest thing,” Hitt-Perry said.

Kern said that’s exactly how she felt when she walked through the Salvation Army’s open doors.

“Best of all is when they open the doors, they look you in the eyes when they’re talking to you. When you’re homeless, you don’t want to touch anybody. I get that – been there, done that – I understand it. But these people here … they reach up, and they touch you, they actually shake your hand. They actually give you a hug when you’re crying. It’s a difference,” Kern said.

According to the Salvation Army volunteers, Thursday’s turnout surpassed last year’s. However, this is just the start of their holiday plans. They are gearing up for Red Kettles and events such as Angel Tree Table and the Angel Tree Toy Drive.