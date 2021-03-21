Overnight fire burns building with businesses and apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas — A building with small businesses and apartments burned overnight in Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 1200 block of Avenue F at 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

“Fire appeared to be in a barber shop,” LFR said. “Crews noted fire through the roof at approximately 12:50 a.m.”

No injuries were reported. LFR said the number of people displaced was not yet known.

Officers with the fire marshal’s office were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

LFR said, “Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.”