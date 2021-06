LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call late Wednesday night at the Ella Apartments, 1102 58th Street.

“The Metro Unit is responding to a shots fired call that was originally received at 11:22 p.m. ….,” police said.

One person was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead. Other details were not yet released.

