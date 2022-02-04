LUBBOCK, Texas — Casey Owens pleaded guilty to murder on January 27 and was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

During the previous court hearing, Owens admitted he shot and killed Landon Terry at a South Lubbock home in 2017. Owens, now age 42, was described as a jealous ex-boyfriend in court records. A woman told police she separated from Owens because of drug addiction.

Terry showed up at the woman’s house while Owens, according to court records, hid inside the home. At first, the woman did not know Owens was there.

“She located Casey Owens in her residence,” the arrest warrant said. “She tried to call for help but Casey took her cellphone and he pulled out a black pistol from his backside waistband. He pointed the pistol at her face and threaten to shoot her.”

Owns confronted and killed Terry at the front door of the home.

Owens faced a maximum of 99 years or life in prison, but under the terms of a plea deal, prosecutors recommended 40 years. The judge previously said he would allow Owens to take back the guilty plea if the sentence exceeded 40.