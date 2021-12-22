‘Painting Santa’ blesses the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rejelio Olivarez, otherwise known as “Painting Santa,” created window paintings around the city from October through the middle of December to bless the community and bring joy.

Olivarez used the gift of painting for the holiday season and said he would paint until he was 120 years old, and for the past nine years, he’s been dedicated to window painting.

“I just started going out there, and people started hiring me for my art. And what caught them that was that I do everything off my imagination. I don’t look at pictures, you just tell me what you want, and I take everything off my imagination,” Olivarez said.

Olivarez got to put on his painting Santa costume early this year.

“I actually got the first phone call the second week of October. And I was pretty surprised because I actually start November the first, every year. I got a call from a lady and Wolfert from Bonnie’s boutique. And she says I’m ready for my Christmas windows. And that’s where it started. And we’d be painting every day,” Olivarez said.

According to Painting Santa, he does two to three businesses a day, starting at 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning.

“I have little kids bring me hot chocolate sometimes at night. I have them bring me their lists and stuff like that. I have people take pictures with me–from the smallest to the oldest … And it brings people joy,” Olivarez said.

Olivarez said he loves his Santa suit no matter how dirty it gets because that’s what makes him the painting Santa, and he says it’s the gift that God gives.

Painting Santa can be found by giving him a call at 806-781-8351 or through Facebook.