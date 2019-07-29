Panda Express offers “kids eat free” event and fundraiser for 3 local school districts

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Panda Express locations in Lubbock are getting together during tax-free weekend to raise funds for three local school districts.

According to Amber McIntosh with Panda Express, on Saturday, August 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., all three Panda Express locations will give away free kids meals for dine-in 12-&-under. No purchase necessary, McIntosh said.

On that day, 20 percent of sales will benefit three school districts.

Sales at 82nd and Milwaukee will benefit Frenship ISD. Sales at 114th and Quaker will benefit Lubbock Cooper ISD. Sales at the University and Marsha Sharp location will benefit Lubbock ISD.

“We want to help feed kids during a time that can be hard for parents and also raise money that the schools,” McIntosh said.