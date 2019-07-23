Parents indicted after children test positive for methamphetamine

LUBBOCK, Texas– A mother and father were indicted Tuesday for child endangerment after investigators say their two children tested positive for methamphetamine earlier this year.

Jessica Torres, 28, and Joshua West, 24, were both charged with child endangerment after Child Protective Services reported Torres for drug use, as well as her children testing positive for illegal narcotics, according to a police report.

CPS advised that one of Torres’ children tested positive for narcotics at birth, and her other child tested positive for narcotics as well, the police report states.

Both Torres and West were both ordered to take a drug test through CPS. Torres tested positive for methamphetamine, and West tested positive amphetamines/methamphetamines and marijuana, according to the report.

By June, both children were removed from Torres’ custody due to drug use and were placed into the custody of an unknown guardian, according to a police report.

Torres and West both had a bond set at $25,000 Tuesday.