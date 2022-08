LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said Tuesday that 82nd Street from Toledo Avenue to Vicksburg Avenue was closed after a cut gas line.

The call originally came in at 11:51 a.m., LFR said. A gas line was cut by a third party near 82nd Street and Utica Avenue.

LFR said nearby houses were being checked for gas levels.

LFR said as of 1:00 p.m., three homes had been evacuated.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.