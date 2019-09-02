Passenger from August 23 crash has died, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday released new information about a crash on August 23 that has turned deadly.

LPD said the passenger of the car that crashed at 34th Street and Interstate 27 died Sunday at University Medical Center.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Fatal Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – On Friday, August 23, 2019, at approximately 1:58 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of I-27 southbound frontage road and 34th St. Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2016 Ford Edge was southbound on the I-27 frontage road when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Mustang. The front passenger in the Ford Mustang, Phillip Maples, 43, was transported to UMC with what was initially believed to be non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Mustang had no injuries and the driver of the Ford Edge had minor injuries.

On Sunday, September, 1, 2019, Mr. Maples died at the hospital.

The LPD Major Crash Unit is now investigating the crash.