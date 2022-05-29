LUBBOCK, Texas — Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are expecting a second child, according to both of their social media accounts.

The legendary former Texas Tech quarterback (and current Kansas City Chiefs QB) and his wife welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, February 20, 2021.

In a photo of the three (Patrick, Brittany and Sterling), Sterling holds a sign saying, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Patrick wrote on his Twitter account, “Round 2!” and tagged Brittany in the post. She then retweeted it.

Click here to comment, react or share on our Facebook page.