Patrick Mahomes calls for love, unity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes, former Texas Tech quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, issued a statement on Twitter.

He called for America to act more players in a locker room where everyone is accepted — everyone comes together for a single common goal.

“As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone,” Mahomes said.

Among other things, Mahomes was addressing the issue of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. Video showed Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for roughly 10 minutes while Floyd said he could not breathe. Floyd died. The incident sparked violent protests nationwide.

He concluded with “JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

The full text of the statement is copied below:

First, I send prayers to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmad Aubrey. As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words.

As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone. The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country. All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal. I hope that our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted.

We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let’s be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!

Love and Unite! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

The nationwide protests have also turned local.

Protesters here in Lubbock have been on the corner of University and 19th Street for two nights in a row protesting for justice and equality after the death of George Floyd.

There were two arrests in Lubbock on Saturday evening, the first night of protests.

In Kansas City, the Kansas City mayor, Mayor Lucas, said protests started out peaceful in previous nights, but things changed when a few people showed up and started to cause some trouble.

During a Sunday night protest in Kansas City, bottles were thrown at officers as the tried to deploy tear gas, according to FOX4, our sister station in Kansas City.

In addition to objects being thrown at officers, a dumpster was set on fire and rocks were thrown at the FOX4 news crew while they were on a balcony.

