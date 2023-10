LUBBOCK, Texas– Former Texas Tech Raider and two-time Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes indicated in a social media post that TTU Athletic’s official outfitter could switch from Under Armour to Adidas.

Under Armour has been the University’s official outfitter since 2009, and its partnership with TTU is expected to end in June 2024, according to TTU.

TTU Athletics shared Mahomes’ post on their social media pages on Sunday Afternoon.