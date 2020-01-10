Paw Patrol is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Live “Race to the Rescue” is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena on March 28 and 29 for four showings.

The event follows PAW Patrol’s adventure rescue on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race.

Tickets went on sale November 8, 2019, at Lubbock Arena Select-a-Seat Outlets and through Select-a-Seat.

Tickets start at $23, with showings on Saturday, March 28 at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, and Sunday, March 29 at 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

VIP packages are also being offered. The VIP package includes a premium seat, special gift and exclusive access to a Meet & Greet with three characters after the show.