LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N. LPD described the incident as a hit and run. The call came in just before 2:15 a.m. along the eastbound access road.

Early on, LPD said the pedestrian was not seriously hurt, and reconfirmed later the injuries were moderate. The vehicle was described as a black pickup with dually wheels.