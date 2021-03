LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in the 1000 block of University Avenue. Police and EMS were called to the scene at about 11:45 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing University Avenue and was struck by a vehicle. The early indication is the vehicle driver did not stop. The LPD Major Crash Unit was called to investigate. EMS took to the pedestrian to University Medical Center.

The northbound lanes of University Avenue were closed for a time.