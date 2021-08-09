Pediatricians answer questions children have about COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Our children have questions about COVID-19 that our local pediatricians answer.

Our children have simple questions, yet we may not have an easy answer. One question was: Why is it called coronavirus?

“There is a family of viruses that are called coronavirus, and scientists name the virus families, just like we have family names.” Dr. Lara Johnson, pediatric emergency medicine at Texas Tech with Covenant Children’s said. “The coronaviruses are all related to each other, and that’s their family name–coronavirus. This particular virus’s scientific name is SARS-CoV-2.”

With school starting soon, the biggest question was: When will things go back to normal?

That question is not answered completely yet, although we can try to better the world to go back to normal. Vaccinations are the first step.

“We can decrease the chances of hospitalizations, death, and infection through vaccination although we may go through a period of COVID season and flu season a year from now. We just don’t know.” Dr. Kyle Howard, Physician at UMC said.

Children 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Even though it may seem safe, they worry. “If they get the shot, will they die?”

Dr. Howard said, “more than likely, you will be fine, but there is a higher likelihood of complications if you are unvaccinated than if you are.”

According to officials, the virus spreads from person to person, and more people catch it. As a global community, we like to travel, and the more traveling, the more the virus spreads.

If you or your child have questions, reach out to your local pediatrician or call the Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.