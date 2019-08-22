Pence vigorously defends oil and gas in visit to Permian Basin

ARTESIA, N.M. — Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday pushed in favor of the US Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) – a trade deal that would replace NAFTA. He did so during a visit to Artesia on Wednesday.

But in addition to speaking in support of USMCA, he also spoke vigorously in favor of the oil and gas industry. He referred to the Permian Basin as the engine of American energy production.

The Permian Basin includes Southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. The northern edge of the basin covers portions of Lubbock and Hockley County.

Pence said President Trump promised an energy revolution – “one that celebrates American production on American soil.”

“President Donald Trump delivered,” Pence said to a crowd at the Elite Well Services facility.

“Today, the United States is the largest producer of natural gas in the world,” Pence declared to the crowd. “Next year, the United States will be a net exporter of energy for the first time in 70 years.”

“And you’re making that happen!” Pence said to an enthusiastic crowd.

Pence also made a stop at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia.

Use the video link above to see Pence’s speech. Scroll down to see an image gallery of Pence’s visit.