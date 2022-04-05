LUBBOCK, Texas — The People’s Convoy came to Lubbock early Tuesday afternoon. The group described itself online as American truckers and allies. Members are protesting a series of proposed legislation in California which they described as a threat to “medical freedom.”

“If the legislation passes, laws will be made that will make all state residents, including children, legally bound under criminal penalty of law to give up their basic medical freedoms in order to participate in society,” the group website said.

The proposed route, according to the website, did not originally include Lubbock as members were headed back from Maryland to California. However, that changed.

“We will convoy to Lubbock, TX and drive past the hospital where Bill [Clark] is recovering from an accident he was involved with his motorcycle returning home from riding it with us from Adelanto, CA to Hagerstown, MD,” the group’s website said.

Near 82nd Street and Interstate 27 (Nexstar/Staff)

Just before noon Tuesday, the group was south of Tahoka, driving north on U.S. Highway 87. The group crossed into Lubbock about 12:30 p.m.

As for anyone wanting to join, the People’s Convoy Facebook page said, “We ask that you join in the rear.”

The specific number of vehicles in the convoy has been disputed, but Reuters in March reported the number as “hundreds” of vehicles.

