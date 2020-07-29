Permian Basin leaders react to Trump’s visit to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — President Trump scheduled a visit Midland late Wednesday morning for a fundraiser and a visit to Double Eagle Energy.

U.S. Representative Mike Conaway will fly on Air Force One with President Trump.

The representative states that the President’s visit is not just about making an appearance but letting the people of the Permian Basin know their importance in the energy industry.

“But just knowing that some one of President Trump’s stature and importance to our nation care enough to come out there and tour the area, listen to what their concerns are and hear from the leaders in the community is important,” said Conaway.

For Ector County’s Democratic Party Chair JoAnna Keese she said Trump has his interest first instead of the people’s.

“Personally I feel it’s a little overblown. Solely because it’s a very pricey fundraiser,” said Keese. “Any President to show as little concern for the people he represents and this is a red state, this is a red county and he is here to dip in their pockets.”

But Texas Representative Brooks Landgraf stated there’s not much to read into his visit.

Landgraf stated whether Democratic or Republican, all candidates visit Texas to campaign and raise money and he believes Trump has the support and can raise the money in Texas.

“Texas was reliably in the Trump column in the 2016 election,” said Landgraf. “But the reason why the president is here is because he knows that this is the heart and soul of America’s energy industry, right here in the Permian Basin.”

In a recent Fox News Poll Texas remains a toss-up between presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. The recent polls showed Biden ahead by one point.

Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke stated Trump is in trouble.

“I think that’s why you see him coming to the Permian Basin this week. I think he’s trying to shore up support in Texas,” said O’Rourke. “Texas is in play and Texas’ 38 electoral college votes can be won by the Democratic nominee.”

