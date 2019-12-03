Phone call from mom helped police find suspects after shooting and burglary in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report on Tuesday provided more details on the arrest of two 18-year-olds after a shooting incident and burglary.

Police were called late Sunday night to the 4800 block of 42nd Street for shots fired wherein “someone had potentially been shot and wounded.”

Images of Jazavier Traylor and Davyante Spence from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

The mom of one suspect showed up while police were on scene. She was able to contact her son by phone and then direct officers to 44th Street and Wayne Avenue.

Police found Jazavier Demetris Traylor and Devyante Tayvian Spence who said they were in the area when two other suspects fired shots at them. At first, they told police that two unknown suspects just drove up and fired at them. Then the story changed, according to the police report.

The police report quoted Traylor and Spence as saying there had been an argument a few hours before the shooting. They told police that the other two suspects were part of OTG or EBE or some other rival gang.

Traylor admitted he was part of a gang called Trapfla.

“Traylor tried to conceal narcotics in the backseat of a patrol car.” police press release

Police found part of their story seemed to be accurate but part of it did not add up. Officers came to believe that Traylor and Spence kicked in the front door of a home in the 4800 block of 42nd Street.

Police do believe that two other suspects drove away after the burglary. Their SUV hit a parked car as they were leaving. As for the shots fired, police believe that one of the suspects fired shots at dogs while trying to get away from the scene of the burglary.

Related Story: Police said two arrested in overnight shooting

Police found a stolen gun in the area of 44th Street and Wayne Avenue. After Traylor and Spence were placed into custody, police found a small baggie with methamphetamine.

A police statement on Monday said, “Traylor tried to conceal narcotics in the backseat of a patrol car.” Spence had minor injuries but was taken to jail after he was medically cleared. No other injuries were confirmed as of Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday, both were still in the Lubbock County Detention Center for burglary and other charges. No other suspects have been arrested yet.