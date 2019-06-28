(Updated) Phone, Internet Service Down at Lubbock Animal Services (LAS)

News
Posted: / Updated:
Lubbock Animal Shelter is saving over 90% of animals

UPDATE: The city says the issue has been resolved.

The following is a press release – issued Friday morning – from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock would like citizens to know that the phone and internet system at LAS is currently down. We have technicians addressing the issue to find a solution as quick as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience, and will let the public know when the system is back up and running on the LAS and City of Lubbock Facebook pages.

In the meantime, Lubbock Animal Shelter is open Monday through Saturday,10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar