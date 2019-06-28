(Updated) Phone, Internet Service Down at Lubbock Animal Services (LAS)

UPDATE: The city says the issue has been resolved.

The following is a press release – issued Friday morning – from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock would like citizens to know that the phone and internet system at LAS is currently down. We have technicians addressing the issue to find a solution as quick as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience, and will let the public know when the system is back up and running on the LAS and City of Lubbock Facebook pages.

In the meantime, Lubbock Animal Shelter is open Monday through Saturday,10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

