Photos: Federal agents rescue man standing on sinking plane

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Federal agents rescued a man standing on top of a sinking airplane last week off the coast of northwest Florida.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents and local deputies spotted the plane while out on a joint operation Nov. 9. Authorities say the plane was half a mile from the George T. Lewis Airport.

As they approached the sinking aircraft, a man climbed out. Photos show him standing on top of the small plane as rescuers arrived.

Medical personnel evaluated the man who did not appear to be injured.

“The situational awareness and quick actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies prevented a possible human tragedy,” Michael Matthies, deputy director of Marine Operations, said in the news release. “We are thankful we have the proper resources and trained personnel to perform when incidents like this present themselves.”