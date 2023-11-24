LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s Goin Band from Raiderland performed on Thursday at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Goin Band went to New York City on Tuesday. The band was joined by Texas Tech’s Cheer and Pom squads for a “once-in-a-lifetime” pep rally in Times Square on Wednesday.

The following are photos provided to EverythingLubbock.com from Texas Tech University.

In addition to Goin Band traveling to New York City, the Red Raiders football team traveled to Austin for their last game of the regular season against the University of Texas Longhorns.