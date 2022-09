LUBBOCK, Texas — With the downpour of rain Lubbock and the South Plains saw between Sunday and Wednesday, EverythingLubbock.com got a downpour of images from viewers!

Check out these images from each of the days:

Sunday, August 28

Image courtesy of Brad Kent



(Nexstar/Staff)

Image courtesy of Brandon Powell

Monday, August 29

Outside of Wolfforth, image courtesy of Robert Austin







Image courtesy of Billie Hudson

Tuesday, August 30

Image courtesy of John Herrera

Rainbow over Cotton Center, image courtesy of Lauren Sageser

(Nexstar/Staff)

Wednesday, August 31

Image courtesy of Manuel Franco

Tropical-type funnel near Brownfield, image courtesy of Jeremy Duran

Tropical-type funnel near Brownfield, image courtesy of Carrollyn Timmons

Car submerged in Brownfield, image courtesy of Ericc Chatman

You can email any pictures you have to us at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com!