LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire early Thursday morning in the 3500 block of 102nd Street.

LFR said the property owner had placed electric space heaters in the shed to keep a pig warm. The shed was “full involved” and the fire was spreading to a nearby fence and in the direction of a house. Firefighters were able to put the fire quickly.

“No injuries or displacements were reported although a pig did perish in the shed,” LFR said.