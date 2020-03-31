Pinkerton’s Distillery stops liquor production to make free hand sanitizer

LUBBOCK, Texas – Products like Lysol wipes, toilet paper and hand sanitizer are hard to come by but very needed right now, which is why Pinkerton’s Distillery has stopped all liquor productions to help make free hand sanitizer to give out.

“I just feel like it’s the right thing to do in the time that we’re living in at the moment. There is a pandemic, and people need hand sanitizer and there’s a mass shortage out there. So I thought I could help out the community,” said Lucas Pinkerton, owner of Pinkerton’s Distillery.

Each new batch is teaching him new things. He is handing them out free to first responders and health departments.

“I had to learn it. And then, when the federal government released some of the red tape on the making and sanitizer, they gave us a directive to follow and a recipe which made things a whole lot easier and simpler. And because of that, we’ve been able to mass produce it pretty quickly,” Pinkerton said.

They started out making 60 or 70 gallons but with the help of other businesses, they are now already making 160 gallons.

“I can produce another batch with the donations that we received,” Pinkerton said. “It’s allowed me to do a little bit more, a little bit more.”

Other businesses around town are pitching in for the cause, such as Burn vodka, Blue Light Live, Drivers Edge Car Audio and many more.

“Everybody we have come in contact with is thinking this is a good deal, and they want to help out. So it has made it grow even bigger and I just want to thank all the donations that have come in to make this possible, and if they continue to come on we will make it even bigger,” Pinkerton said.

On Friday, this free hand sanitizer should go out to the public. Check Pinkerton’s Facebook page here to find out where to pick them up.