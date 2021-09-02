Plainview ISD authorizes mask mandate if COVID cases go high enough

PLAINVIEW, Texas – The Plainview ISD published a memo on Facebook Wednesday evening that was dated August 30. It said face masks will be required if certain things happen.

The masks are not automatically required but instead the superintendent has the authority to require them at any given campus if “6% to 8% of students or permanent personnel acquire COVID-19.”

The memo also said the superintendent can temporarily close a school campus or even the entire school district. The following is the text of the memo.

August 30, 2021

COVID-19 Intervention Plan

Due to our recent increase in COVID-19 numbers in our community and our schools, the following intervention plan has been established. This plan will function in concert with voluntary mask usage by students, teachers, staff, and administrators in Plainview ISD. Should COVID-19 infection rates meet set criteria, masks will not remain as optional; rather, they will be required by all students, teachers, staff, and students on a campus/facility that meets or surpasses the set criteria: