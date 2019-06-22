Plainview ISD approves “highest pay raise” in district’s history

The Plainview ISD said on Friday that a recently approved pay raise for all employee groups is the highest in the district’s history.

A written statement said the PISD board approved the pay raise on Thursday.

“To ensure teachers and district employees see the full benefit of the pay increases, the Board of Trustees also approved a measure to cover the premium cost increase for 2019-20 school year set by the state’s insurance program,” PISD said.

“In short, if teachers or district employees keep the same insurance plan for the 2019-20 school year that they signed up for during the 2018-19 school year, they will pay the same premiums,” PISD said.

The following is the text of the Plainview ISD statement:

Plainview ISD Implements House Bill 3’s Salary Increases

PLAINVIEW, Texas – On Thursday’s regularly scheduled board meeting, the Plainview ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a compensation plan to implement the 86th Legislature’s House Bill 3 which Governor Abbott signed on June 11, 2019.

Plainview ISD engaged the HR Services Division of the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) to conduct a comprehensive review of its employee compensation plan. The study by TASB HR Services was conducted to objectively examine the competitive job market and make recommendations for internally fair and externally competitive pay practices. All employee groups were included in the study. In addition to base pay structures, supplemental duty assignments with stipend pay rates were reviewed. Pay structures were adjusted based on market benchmark rates, district funding/budget, and in compliance with the compensation requirements of House Bill 3.

“The 86th Legislature has provided our district with the ability to provide a pay increase for all permanent, full-time employees – specifically to our teachers, librarians, registered nurses, and counselors,” said Chief People Officer Brandy Merrick.

“Funding from House Bill 3 guidelines will also be used to increase compensation paid to other hull-time district employees who are not administrators.”

Employees of Plainview ISD will be receiving the highest pay raise in the district’s history for the 2019/2020 fiscal year. The raises will be reflected in employee paychecks based on the start of their contract/work cycle for the 2019-2020 school year.

To ensure teachers and district employees see the full benefit of the pay increases, the Board of Trustees also approved a measure to cover the premium cost increase for 2019-20 school year set by the state’s insurance program. In short, if teachers or district employees keep the same insurance plan for the 2019-20 school year that they signed up for during the 2018-19 school year, they will pay the same premiums. This means that the salary increase is a full increase rather than a raise in pay coupled with a raise in insurance premiums.

To further support Plainview ISO staff, the Board has approved additional funding to the Pathway to Teaching program which allows paraprofessionals who have completed more than at least one school year to receive reimbursement for up to six (6) college credit hours a semester.