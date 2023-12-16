PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview Independent School District voted unanimously to have armed faculty on their campuses in August. It is part of the school guardian program that satisfies House Bill 3, which requires schools to have at least one armed security officer on every campus.

Plainview ISD does not have the money to supply enough officers to cover its eight campuses. This is why they’ve decided that in order to fulfill the requirements of House Bill 3, they will have to have armed teachers or faculty to fill the gap.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with members of Plainview ISD to hear an update on how the program is going. According to Plainview ISD Chief of Police Julio De La Garza, the faculty members who volunteered to be school guardians are almost done fulfilling the steps required in order to carry on campus.

“It’s a heavy responsibility,” a Plainview ISD faculty member who will be an armed guardian and who asked to remain anonymous for his safety said. “At the end of the day, our parents are sending us the most precious thing they have.”

The certified faculty members will need to get approved by the school board before bringing the firearms on campus, and they hope to get approval in the next few weeks.

The school guardians must be certified to carry and get at least 15 hours of training and a psychological evaluation. This has required them to train eight hours or more a week for the past few weeks.

“As a staff, we’ll do whatever we need for our students,” the faculty member said. “I don’t know if you could ever train enough because it is such a heavy responsibility.”

The faculty member didn’t think he would be training for this when he went into the education field.

“But the world we live in – we have to adapt constantly and ensure our top priority is our students’ safety,” the faculty member said.

Plainview ISD Chief of Police Julio De La Garza said he has confidence in the school guardian program.

“It’s going to be a good program and if it helps us keep our students safe and our district safe, I’m all for it,” De La Garza said.

The schools already have locked doors and limited entry, and after approval by the school board, they will have armed faculty. However, the process is costly and time-consuming. All the extra safety measures, time and resources are coming from the school’s pocket.

“It’s costly because everything that we’ve done so far to this point has hit us in our budget,” De La Garza said.

Nevertheless, Garza said it’s all worth it if it means the kids will go home safe.

“If the pro to this is that the staff is able to carry and prevent something major from happening, I’m all for that,” De La Garza said.