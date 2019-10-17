Plainview ISD says Internet threat made to the school district

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview ISD said on Thursday morning that the school district’s police department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a threat made to the school district.

“The threat has been from a foreign IP address,” PISD said. “All students are safe.”

“Please refrain from picking up students so it does not complicate securing campuses,” PISD said. “We will keep you updated as the investigation continues.”

An IP address is an Internet Protocol address. It’s a number that represents a computer’s digital location (and to some extent physical location) on the Internet.