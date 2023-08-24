PLAINVIEW, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com spoke to the superintendent for Plainview ISD, H.T. Sanchez on Thursday about the district’s new program that will allow them to arm faculty members this school year.

Last week, Plainview ISD voted unanimously to implement a school guardian program. The new program is meant to comply with House Bill 3, which passed earlier this year and requires every school district to have an armed officer on each campus.

Sanchez said while they currently have five officers employed, Plainview ISD does not have the money to supply enough officers to cover their eight campuses. This is why they’ve decided that in order to fulfill the requirements of House Bill 3, they will have to have armed teachers or faculty on each campus.

“We would prefer to have a police officer on every campus. That would be ideal. That would be best. That’s best for kids because teachers really don’t sign up to be a police officer,” Sanchez said.

The plan is to have two armed faculty, or “guardians” on each campus by mid-September, according to Sanchez. Each “guardian” must be certified to carry a firearm and will be required to go through at least 15 hours of training a year and a psychological evaluation.

Sanchez said while this isn’t the teachers’ first choice, they will do it to protect the kids.

“They got into education, to change lives for the better, for kids. But they’re willing to do this to keep them safe,” Sanchez said.

The firearms will be locked in a box that can only be accessed by the fingerprint of the teacher who is responsible for it. Sanchez said the students will not know where the location of the firearm is.

Sanchez also said he hopes it does not come down to teachers being the last line of defense. While he hopes there are no school shootings in the first place, there are many other security measures they’ve amped up since the school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Plainview ISD schools have bullet-resistant glass, locks on every door, tall fences to protect their playgrounds and cameras all over. He said it’s hard to find even more money to employ the required officers and wishes the Texas Legislature would provide the funding.

“Ideal would be for the legislature to release the funding so that every school district can have an officer on every campus that’s fully trained and equipped rather than putting that in the hands of educators — I just — I don’t think that’s optimal,” Sanchez said.

While the situation is not ideal, he knows the new program is necessary to keep kids safe. However, he said it needs to be a temporary solution, until funding for armed officers is provided.