PLAINVIEW, Texas– The mother of the Plainview teen who was run over at a party on Sunday told EverythingLubbock.com she wants justice for her son.

Maria Gonzalez told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday her 15-year-old son Michael and her daughter were attending a party in the 3300 block of Navajo Trail when a fight broke out.

Gonzalez, who lived nearby, said her daughter ran home asking for help. When Gonzalez arrived at the party she saw Michael fall in “slow motion” and hit the ground. When she tried to help her son, she said she noticed a car “coming in her direction.”

Gonzalez said she was on her knees ” hitting the front of [the driver’s] light like [screaming] ‘no, no, stop.’ She said the car briefly went in reverse “runs over [Michael] and takes off.

According to the Gonzalez, she begged someone to call and ambulance and “it seemed like it took forever.” Michael was later taken Covenant Hospital in Plainview and was later taken to a Lubbock hospital where he remained in critical condition.

Gonzalez told EverythingLubbock.com her son suffered a collapsed lung, a ruptured spleen, damage to his liver and tired treads on is back. She said Michael was expected to make a full recovery.

“[The driver] could have killed my son. Like needs to put herself in my position. How would she feel if that would have happened to her son?”

The Plainview Police Department said the suspects involved in the case were identified but no arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe account was created to help raise money for Michael’s medical expenses. If you like to donate click here.