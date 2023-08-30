PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department responded to a report of a person with a gun yelling and threatening an employee at the Hale County Juvenile Justice Alternate Program facility on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., according to a press release.

The victim said a white Jeep Cherokee carrying multiple suspects drove by and a passenger pointed a handgun.

Plainview police said officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrested five suspects at a traffic stop.

The suspects were identified as Alberto Martinez Jr (23), Jalen Moralez (17), Jaden Moralez (20), Miguel Castillo (18), and Ruben Pena (18).

Plainview police said prior to the traffic stop, a handgun was thrown from the vehicle. The firearm was found and recovered as evidence. Three additional firearms and marijuana were found during a search of the vehicle and the occupants

Plainview police said all suspects were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime activity. Jalen Moralez is also charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The five suspects were booked into the Hale County Jail.