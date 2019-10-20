Plainview releases information on crash with serious injuries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The City of Plainview on Saturday evening released a statement about a two-vehicle crash. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and an SUV collided.

The statement said:

The City of Plainview’s Police and Fire Department along with Hale County Sheriff’s Department, Aerocare and AMR assisted with a two car major accident at 5th and Quincy Saturday afternoon (10.19/19). One person was ejected and the patient was flown by Aerocare to Lubbock. Two more patients were transported by ground, one of those required jaws of life.