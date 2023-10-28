PLAINVIEW, Texas — Sarah Silva Wallace, principal of Plainview Independent School District’s North Elementary and a Wayland Baptist University graduate, received the 2023 Baptist Educators Serving Texans (BEST) Award from the Baptist General Convention of Texas.

Dr. Bobby Hall, Wayland president, presented the award to Wallace during the October 26 meeting of the Board of Trustees, according to a press release.

The press release Wallace will also be recognized in February 2024 during Wayland’s Homecoming celebration.

The press release said the award celebrates Christian educators living out their faith daily among their students as well as the Baptist institutions that taught them.