Planned Parenthood posts five job openings for Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — As observed on Monday, the jobs page for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas listed five job openings for Lubbock.

They were:

Health Center Manager

Philanthropy Officer

Certified Medical Assistant

Certified Medical Assistant, Bilingual

Clinician

In each case, the job site was listed as Lubbock, but a specific address was not listed.

Not all of the job postings mentioned the word abortion. But the posting for manager did.

“The Health Center Manager (HCM) oversees the daily operation of a health center for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas,” the job posting said.

“May supervise health center providing abortion services,” it also said.

According to the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas website, centers operate in 14 Texas cities. Some cities have multiple locations. As of Monday, Lubbock was not one of the 14.

Planned Parenthood claimed online to provide high-quality, affordable health care and sex education.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Planned Parenthood for details on the location and opening date. Those messages were not yet returned at the time of this article.

Back in 2013, the Lubbock Planned Parenthood facility was taken over by Generation Healthcare in what was described as “asset transfer” rather than a buyout. The clinic later closed altogether.

Generation Healthcare at the time said no abortions would be performed.

More recently, on July 28, State Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock posted his opposition to Planned Parenthood on his Facebook page. His page linked to a petition.

“Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, is hiring staff for a Lubbock location,” the petition said. “Two years ago, they made their plans known to re-enter West Texas and they have made good on that promise. We need to stand strong and send a clear message that the abortion industry should not set up shop in our backyard.”

Perry also referred to Planned Parenthood as the “the baby killing industry.”