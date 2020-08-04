Planned Parenthood releases statement on opening of Lubbock clinic “later this year”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas provided a statement on Tuesday concerning its plan to open a clinic in Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com reported on Monday that five Planned Parenthood jobs were posted for Lubbock.

“In light of the history of harassment by extremists opposed to Planned Parenthood’s mission, it is our ongoing policy to not comment on health center projects for security reasons until they are completed,” Planned Parenthood said.

The organization said a Lubbock clinic would open “later this year” and information about the opening date, location and services would come later.

“For the past three years, a priority for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has been to expand Planned Parenthood’s services in West Texas,” Planned Parenthood said, “to increase access to affordable healthcare services including breast and cervical cancer screenings, HIV tests, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), birth control including long-acting IUDs and implants, and safe, legal abortion services.”

PPGT also said Texans have among the highest percentage of uninsured residents of any state. It also said Texas has significant healthcare disparities especially for people with low-incomes and people of color.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said it operates 23 health centers across Texas including Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Fort Worth, Paris, Tyler and Waco.

“Three of those health centers currently provide medication and surgical abortion,” Planned Parenthood said.

“Twenty of those health centers provide breast and cervical cancer screenings and cervical cancer prevention, the full range of birth control options including IUDs and implants, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, HIV tests and PrEP and PEP to prevent HIV transmission, treatment for urinary tract infections, vaginal infections, annual well checks, and other healthcare services.”

PPGT said patients are welcome regardless of insurance or documentation status, income, zip code or “who you love.”