Police: 2 students stabbed during targeted attack at Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas– Two students were stabbed during a targeted attack at Abilene High School Thursday morning.

Police said a suspect, who was also a student, targeted the victims in the cafeteria around 8:00 a.m., just before school began.

The suspect had, according to police, recently been suspended and likely targeted the victims due to a previous altercation he had with them.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries was currently unknown.

Officers located and arrested the suspect around 8:36 a.m., after he fled the scene.

He will be facing criminal charges, but it’s too early to know exactly what at this time.

Abilene ISD said this was, “the worst thing that can happen at a school like this.”

Due to the isolated nature of this incident, classes and other operations were resuming as normal, and no lockdown was issued.

All three people involved were around 16-years-old, so their identities will more than likely remain withheld.

BigCoungtryHomepage will update this article as soon as additional information is released.

(KTAB/KRBC contributed to this report)