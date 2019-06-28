Police arrest man after SWAT negotiation in Wolfforth

Image of Shane Nathaniel Smith from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (May 2019 arrest)

WOLFFORTH, Texas — Wolfforth Police were called to 14 Circle Drive on Friday afternoon when neighbors complained of an unruly neighbor.

Police said Shane Nathaniel Smith, 25, barricaded himself inside a home with his mother and would not let her out.

Wolfforth PD also said Smith seemed to be under the influence of drugs. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was then called to the scene, and nearby neighbors were evacuated.

Officers were able to negotiate with Smith to come out of the house. Police said Smith was then takin into custody. Official have not yet said what charges Smith might face.

No injuries were reported, Wolfforth police said.