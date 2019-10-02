Police: Emergency callout initiated after crash in an alleyway prompted man to run, stand on top of a house

Lubbock Police initiated an emergency callout in West Lubbock after reports of a crash in an alleyway led to a man standing on top of a house. [Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Multiple first responders were on scene in West Lubbock Wednesday morning after a reported car crash in an alleyway led to a man running and standing on top of a house.

Lubbock Police responded to the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m. near 68th Street and Frankford Avenue when the car in the alley had a door open and an airbag deployed, according to police.

Apparently people ran from the scene, and then there were reports of a man, who was not yet identified, who got on top of a house. Police said after he ran from the vehicle, he “just got crazy,” and an emergency callout was initiated to try and bring him down from the house, police said.

The man was apparently holding a knife at one point while standing on top of the roof, but police could not confirm whether the knife was used in any sort of crime.

Police were able to talk the man down from the roof just after 9:00 a.m., and there were no reports of any injuries. The man was also not holding the knife when he came down from the roof.

Police also confirmed there was a woman in the car with the man, but she was not identified and was also not harmed in the crash.

Officials transported the man to Covenant Medical Center.