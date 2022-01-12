Police identify deadly shooting victim outside Lubbock restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police identified the victim of a deadly shooting outside a restaurant as Christopher Ray Garcia, 37. Police provided the update Wednesday morning.

The shooting was Tuesday afternoon near South Loop and University in the parking lot of the Breakfast House restaurant and did not involve anyone inside the restaurant.

In the latest update, police said, “Through the initial investigation, it was determined that three individuals were in the vehicle, when an altercation occurred between the two passengers, which resulted in Garcia being shot.”

A suspect has not been publicly named.

LPD investigates a shooting in the 7000 block of University Avenue behind Lubbock’s Breakfast House & Grill restaurant on January 11, 2022. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

The following is a press release from LPD:

Metro Unit Investigating Tuesday Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at 12:04 p.m. Jan. 11 at 7006 University Ave.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call outside of 7006 University Ave., and located 37-year-old Christopher Ray Garcia deceased in a vehicle. Through the initial investigation, it was determined that three individuals were in the vehicle, when an altercation occurred between the two passengers, which resulted in Garcia being shot. The shooter then fled on foot.

Investigators believe there is no continued threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.