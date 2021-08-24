Police identify victim in deadly shooting, 26th and Knoxville

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police publicly identified the victim of a deadly shooting which happened Monday night.

The following is from Lubbock Police:

Metro Unit Investigating Overnight Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in the 3600 block of 26th Street.

Lubbock Police Officers received a shots fired call at 9:08 p.m. indicating a verbal altercation occurred between two neighbors. Upon arrival, officers located a male, later identified as 42-year-old Brandon Lee Griego, in the yard of a residence. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.