Police identify victim in deadly shooting, 26th and Knoxville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police publicly identified the victim of a deadly shooting which happened Monday night.

The following is from Lubbock Police:

Metro Unit Investigating Overnight Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred in the 3600 block of 26th Street.

Lubbock Police Officers received a shots fired call at 9:08 p.m. indicating a verbal altercation occurred between two neighbors. Upon arrival, officers located a male, later identified as 42-year-old Brandon Lee Griego, in the yard of a residence. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

  • 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar