WOLFFORTH, Texas — Wolfforth Police on Monday released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Cassidy Rinehart, 33, lost her life after her car hit a guardrail Sunday at about 5:00 p.m. in Wolfforth along Highway 62/82, DPS said.

A portion of the roadway was still closed Monday morning, while crews repaired the guardrail, according to police.

