Police investigate overnight shooting, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting overnight in the 300 block of Toledo Avenue. Just after midnight, officers found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg and there was a “large amount of blood.”

According to a police report, an eyewitness told police he heard what sounded like a firecracker and then saw a man with a backpack running away.

An officer put a tourniquet on the victim’s leg to slow down the bleeding.

According to the report, police talked to three victims and were told a man knocked on their apartment door. He pulled out a gun from his backpack, pointed it at one of the victims and yelled, “Give me everything you have.”

According to the report he then shot one of the three victims in the leg. He then repeated to the victims “Give me everything y’all have.”

Two of the victims were women. They ran away from the front door of the residence back toward the bathroom. One of the women said there were additional gunshots. The other woman only remembered one gunshot.

Police late Friday morning provided an update, identifying the gunshot victim as as Isaiah Armenta, 23. LPD said he transported to UMC by EMS with serious injuries

The police report said the shooting might have been the result of a drug deal gone bad. One of the women recognized the shooter and gave officers a snapchat username.