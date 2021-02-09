Police investigated slaying of Texas Tech HSC student as “capital murder,” police report reveals

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report, released to EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday, revealed that Lubbock Police believed the slaying of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center student Molly Beckman was capital murder.

Beckman, 23, was found dead on the night of February 2 in her apartment near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. The reason police showed up is because her friends had not heard from her and wanted someone to check on her.

One of her friends, according to the police report, saw the door to her apartment was cracked open. The friend did not go inside, according to the report.

An image of Molly Beckman as seen on a computer screen viewing her Facebook page

Police also talked to three of Beckman’s friends, as of the time of the report, who said she missed class on February 2. Her last Snapchat message, according to her friends quoted in the police report, was sent during the late afternoon of February 1.

The police report, quoting one of her friends, said Beckman had just gotten out of an “abusive relationship.”

“[Beckman’s next-door-neighbor] advised that she observed a white male in front of [Beckman’s] residence yesterday morning (02/01/2021),” the police report said. She recognized that man as being Beckman’s ex-boyfriend.

The police report said, “[Beckman’s next-door-neighbor] advised that she had taken her dog out

that day at approximately 2200 hours [10:00 p.m. the night before police were called] and did not observed anything out of the ordinary. [The neighbor] advised she did not hear or observe anything out of the ordinary that night.”

“The victim’s ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Totzke, was located deceased in Crosby County,” police said on February 3. Totzke was identified as the suspect in Beckman’s slaying. Police and Texas Rangers have not yet released information on Totzke’s death.

In Texas, capital murder falls into multiple categories, but it includes a murder committed during a burglary. The police report indicated “yes” for domestic violence and “no” for sexual assault.