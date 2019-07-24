Police investigating early morning shots fired incident in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police are investigating a report of shots fired that targeted multiple victims early Wednesday morning in Central Lubbock.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., LPD responded to the report of shots fired to the 2000 block of 27th Street, but later learned the incident possibly occurred in the 2000 block of 28th Street, according to a police report.

Four victims told officers on scene that the “suspects arrived and began physically fighting” one of the victims.

Approximately 20 shell casings were found either in the intersection of 28th Street and Avenue T or in the 2800 block of Avenue T, the report states. Other damage from the shots fired includes a Chevrolet Cobalt with seven bullet holes and two bullets in a Ford Taurus.

However, a female victim told officers that two of the victims “agreed to physically fight with the suspects and they initially agreed no firearms would be used,” according to the report. One of the victims in the fight told officers “at one point during the altercation, he was hit in the head with the butt of a firearm, causing injury to his forehead.”

The female victim told officers that she was with one of the suspects earlier the previous day and that the suspect “had hit her earlier,” so she left. She told officers that the suspect “found her location through Snapchat,” according to the report. The suspect told the victim “he was going over to her current location.”

The female victim told officers that the fight between the suspects and two other victims occurred “before the suspects retrieved firearms and began firing shots at the victims.” Then, she said “the suspects returned to their vehicle and fired additional shots before fleeing the scene.”

While officers investigated the shots fired incident, they stated “other shots fired could be heard south” of their location, according to the report.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of 50th Street and Avenue Q. However, “the suspect vehicle was later located abandoned” in the 2100 block of 51 Street according to the report. Three more 9 mm rounds were found along with the vehicle, as well as two shotgun shells.

During the investigation, police were also dispatched to an attempted robbery involving the suspect vehicle, the report states.

The report also states the Cobalt was also listed on a separate call earlier in the night for a possible vehicle burglary.

The suspects were not located by Wednesday morning.