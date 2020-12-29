Police looking for two boys, ages 9 and 11, missing in Lubbock

Images of Antonio and Josiah Guerra from Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday night to find two missing boys — ages 11 and 9. Police were looking for Josiah and Antonio Guerra who were last seen at the Family Dollar store, 2402 19th Street.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LPD Searching for Two Juveniles

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police are searching for 11-year-old Josiah Guerra and 9-year-old Antonio Guerra who were last seen at Family Dental located at 2402 19th Street around 4:30 p.m. today.

Josiah Guerra is described as a Hispanic male with long black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and camouflage sneakers.

Antonio Guerra is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet 2 inches and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a football on it, blue jeans and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

